DENVER — Nearly three weeks ago, on Feb. 4, new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten attended the Nuggets-Pelicans game at Ball Arena.
During the game, the two appeared on the big screen and were asked what Broncos Country can expect next season under their direction.
"We're going to score a lot of points," Outten said, which brought the arena to its feet.
Broncos fans hope Outten will keep his promise, as points have been hard to come by in Denver in recent years. The Broncos haven't averaged more than 23 points per game in a season since 2014 — they averaged 19.7 last season, which tied for 23rd in the NFL. Hackett, who will call the plays, and Outten hope to change that in 2022.
"I made a joke. It wasn’t a joke, but at the basketball game a couple of weeks ago, [I said] we’re going to score a lot of points," Outten said Tuesday at his introductory press conference. "Our goal is to score points here, and that’s how you win football games — finding creative ways, especially when you get down in the redzone. To put the ball in the end zone is your No. 1 goal. These coaches are going to work tirelessly, trying to find ways to put the ball in our playmaker’s hands."
Creativity hasn't been Denver's strong suit the past several years, running a mostly bland pro-style offense. Hackett and Outten, though, intend to change that by bringing the Packers' offense — which finished 10th in total offense in 2021 — to Denver.
"You’ve got to look at the rhythm of the game. You’ve got to dissect each game and see what the issues were going into it," said Outten, who was Green Bay's tight ends coach last season. "You always want to be efficient with methodically moving down and ending every series with a kick. That’s your No. 1 goal. To put your finger on a certain thing or a certain concept or a certain player—it’s about how all 11 are coming together and playing together. If there’s a breakdown in a certain position and then the next play there’s another breakdown in another position, you have to make sure that everyone is on the same page, whether it’s schematics, rules, or the personnel. It’s about coming up with a plan to allow our guys to play fast."
A large part of the Broncos' offense success in 2022 will depend on who is playing quarterback, which appears to be undecided this off-season. Outten was asked Tuesday about his thoughts on backup Drew Lock, who is expected to be back in Denver next season. Outten said Lock has some nice traits, but wants to see "how he fits in the system a little bit more once he gets the playbook under him."
Whether it's Lock or someone else, the quarterback situation should be settled in the coming months. But for now, Hackett and Outten are getting to work, hoping to spark a Broncos offense that has been dormant for years.
"Offensively, we’re looking for 11 men to step foot on that field, put their pride aside and egos aside and play as one," Outten said. "For this system to run the way it should be, everyone has to just dedicate their time and effort into the good of the team. Everyone has a responsibility — no matter if they’re a starter or a backup — to uphold that standard offensively. The ball is everything, and you’re going to hear that over and over again. When you win the turnover battle —plus one, you’re at 72 percent win percentage. Then if you’re plus two, it goes up to 82 percent. That ball is everything in this offense.
"We’re going to make it look very complex to the defense, but we keep it simple for our guys so they can play fast. The goal is to identify each guys’ talents and make them come to life on Sundays. That’s my part.”