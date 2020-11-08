Drew Lock ran his fingers through his hair as he shook his head in frustration while fielding questions from the media Sunday afternoon.
The 23-year-old quarterback was disgusted by his and the Broncos' performances in a 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, making it clear the offense is better than how it played the first three quarters in Atlanta.
"I’ll never admit to it not being our day on offense because it should be our day every day with the guys we have," Lock said. "I’m confident in what I can do with the football, which for some reason, we get to see a lot of in the second half and not the first. We have to figure out a way to get that done."
For the second consecutive week, Denver found itself in a hole in large part because its offense couldn't move the ball, falling behind 20-3 at the half. This has become a trend for the Broncos, who have trailed at the half in five of their past seven games. And through the first three quarters of the past two games, the Broncos have scored a combined 16 points.
The fourth quarter the past two games?
Forty-two points.
"I just thought our whole offense — not just Drew — was out of sorts in the first half in particular," coach Vic Fangio said. "We were struggling to move the ball, obviously, and not making first downs, not scoring. We’ve got to get that fixed."
A large part of the equation can be attributed to Lock's performances in the first and second halves. On Sunday, Lock was 7-of-14 with 98 yards in the first half, compared to 18-of-34 for 215 yards in the second.
And as for how he and the offense should fix that disparity, Lock said it's relatively simple.
"Some points need to be scored, that's for sure," said Lock, who threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while also running for 57 yards and a score. "There's no magical potion for that to happen, it's going to come with work. I think we're all ready to stop the 'it's part of the process' hoopla. Whatever you want to say, 'the process' or 'young guys' — whatever."
One positive for Denver's offense moving forward is its youth. Both rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler had career days against Atlanta — Jeudy catching seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown and Hamler catching six for 75. It was Jeudy's first career 100-yard game.
"I feel like we're getting better each week," Jeudy said. "We're playing together. I feel like just as a unit, we've just got to start out faster. We play well in the second half, but we can't start out like that. We've got to play well throughout the whole game."
Jeudy said his connection with Lock has gotten stronger thanks to simply playing more together. Following the Chiefs game two weeks ago, Jeudy said he and Lock "set the standard" in practice. Since then, the two have connected on 11 passes for 198 yards.
"Every day at practice we're just going harder and harder and harder," Jeudy said, "and it's translated to the game."
Now at the halfway point in the season and sitting at 3-5, Lock and Jeudy are hopeful the offense can turn things around next week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
And that starts Monday.
"We’re going to go back and watch it and do some brainstorming," Lock said with a smirk. "We’ll figure it out."