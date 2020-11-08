The Broncos never said it outright, but an interrupted schedule this past week likely impacted their performance Sunday.
Denver didn't practice Wednesday because of COVID-19 concerns. It was the team's second missed practice in the span of six days.
“I feel like every quarterback in the league would like a full week of practice,” said Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, who overcame a slow start to throw for three fourth-quarter touchdowns. “That just is what it is. There is zero excuse because we knew it was a possibility that would happen. I guess we didn’t do a good enough of job with only having two practices instead of three. We’re professional football players.”
The Broncos also lost a practice prior to last week’s victory over the Chargers. In both games they fell into 21-point holes. They recovered against Los Angeles but came up short Sunday in a 34-27 loss at Atlanta.
The missed practice and virtual meetings would be understandably impactful for a team riddled with injuries – Denver was without its two starting cornerbacks, three defensive lineman, a Hall of Famer outside linebacker and its leading returning receiver, to name a few – and featuring a quarterback making his 11th career start while throwing primarily to two rookie receivers.
“Oh, I don't know,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “That's a real thing, I'm not going to deny it, but it's also a convenient excuse, and we're not going to use it as an excuse. We've got to make do with what we've got available and play better.”
Boston College connection
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan is easily the most prolific NFL player to emerge from Boston College. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 draft has won an MVP award, taken a team to the Super Bowl and ranks in the top 10 all-time in passing yards.
According to pro-football-reference.com’s approximate value, Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons is the 45th most valuable player to come from Boston College.
On Sunday, Simmons recorded the 14th interception of his career on a pass thrown by his fellow former Eagle.
Atlanta grabs first home victory
The Falcons (3-6) have now won 3 of 4 and Sunday’s win marked their first home victory of 2020.
“Oh, man, you have no idea,” Atlanta interim coach Raheem Morris said. “The elation in that locker room, what it means to this city, what it means to take over this city. The dirty birds are back.”