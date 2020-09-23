If there were other opinions, Vic Fangio masked them well.
The Denver Broncos coach, along with the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and the San Francisco Giants’ Kyle Shanahan, was fined $100,000 for his spotty mask-wearing Sunday.
Each team was fined $250,000 as well. The Raiders' Jon Gruden and Saints' Sean Payton were later fined also. Fine money goes to programs for former players.
The punishment came after a memo went out to teams reinforcing the mask requirement for coaches, following inconsistent usage in Week 1. Coaches and all others with bench area access are expected to wear a covering over their mouths and noses at all times on the sidelines.
Fangio said he pulls his down to communicate with players and officials. In addition, every 8-10 seconds or so, his breath fogs up his glasses.
Fangio wore a neck gaiter after considering, but deciding against, a shield like Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has famously donned. Fangio said he might rethink that position.
As a “loyal employee of the NFL,” he indicated he’d be more mindful.
“All those times where I pull it down, I’ve just got to do better at getting it back up more than I have been,” Fangio said. “It’s all been subconsciously happening.”
Reinforcements on the way
Sources said Tuesday that quarterback Blake Bortles was headed to Denver on a one-year deal. Starter Drew Lock left Sunday with a shoulder injury expected to sideline him for three to five weeks.
Fangio said Wednesday that 28-year-old Bortles, most recently with the L.A. Rams, still has to go through testing and the physical process.
“He might be in here tomorrow at the earliest,” Fangio said.
Who’s in, who’s out
Fangio said Lock, Phillip Lindsay and Davontae Harris would not practice Wednesday and Jerry Jeudy, Jurrell Casey and Trey Marshall would be limited. The team announced linebacker Mark Barron and defensive end DeMarcus Walker were placed on injured reserve.