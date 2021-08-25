Teddy Bridgewater has been named the Broncos’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season, the team and coach Vic Fangio announced Wednesday. Bridgewater beat out last year’s starter, Drew Lock, for the starting job.
Bridgewater will be the Broncos' fifth Week 1 starting quarterback in as many years and the 10th starting quarterback overall since Peyton Manning retired in 2015-16.
In two preseason games, Bridgewater completed 16 of 19 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and a 141.0 quarterback rating. Lock, on the other hand, was 14 for 21 with 231 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 116.4 quarterback rating.
"I think it's close for a good reason," Fangio said Tuesday. "They both have played well. The good news of this competition is we've got two quarterbacks that we feel we can go win with."
Bridgewater was acquired for a sixth-round pick prior to the 2021 NFL draft. He started 15 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2020. In 2019, Bridgewater was unbeaten in five games as a starter in New Orleans, where he replaced an injured Drew Brees.
