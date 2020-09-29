DENVER — Through attrition and/or failure, the Broncos spin in circles on a quarterback carousel.
Add Brett Rypien to the queue.
Vic Fangio on Tuesday said the 24-year-old Rypien will start at quarterback Thursday for the Broncos against the New York Jets.
Rypien will be the third starting quarterback for the Broncos this season — and it's only Week 4. Rypien played Sunday in a loss to the Buccaneers, completing his first eight pass attempts before throwing an interception on fourth down.
“Up until the last throw where he made a bad decision, a bad read, he played pretty good in there," Fangio said. "We want to see if that will continue.”
Incumbent starter Drew Lock was injured in Week 2. Backup Jeff Driskel was pulled from last Sunday's game due to poor play. Next up: Rypien, who served as an Air Force nemesis when he served as Boise State's star QB.
“I think no matter who we’re playing right now, we definitely need a win,” Rypien said Thursday.
Rypien will be the Broncos' ninth starting quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after Super Bowl 50 and the 2015 season. Four of those starters were making their first career start with the Broncos. Rypien makes it five.
“As far as last game goes, it was good to get in there for a drive, to get some experience," Rypien said. "Hopefully that can carry over this Thursday.”