Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that his entire coaching staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine.
This news comes after it was reported by NFL Network on June 4 that assistant coaches who were not vaccinated would lose Tier 1 status, meaning they would be banned from the field, meeting rooms and direct interactions with players.
The Broncos have also had a large number of players be vaccinated, with over 60 players being vaccinated and several more verbally committing to getting the shot.
"We've got a bunch of guys that have said they're going," Fangio said. "We'll see how our verbal vaccinations follow through."
Gordon returns
After skipping organized team activities, running back Melvin Gordon showed up for mandatory minicamp Tuesday.
Gordon is entering his second year with the Broncos, totaling 986 yards and nine touchdowns last season. This year, the last year of his contract with Denver, Gordon hopes to continue being the Broncos' top running back after the additions of rookie Javonte Williams and free agent Mike Bone.
“I’m going to go out there, do my job and compete, and wherever the cards fall, they fall,” Gordon said. “I can’t worry about that too much. I know that’s kind of the talk right now. The media is making it 'Javonte versus Mel' — who’s going to start, this and that.
"It’s about us winning football games and finding ways to compete.”
Hinton impresses
Kendall Hinton can do it all.
The second-year wide receiver has been impressive this offseason, spending most of his time at receiver but practicing some at defensive back and a lot on special teams. Hinton, of course, is known for being the Broncos' emergency quarterback last season against the Saints, after spending most of the season on the practice squad as a receiver.
Hinton is fighting to make the 53-man roster at a position already loaded with talent. But he's caught the eye of Fangio so far this offseason.
"He's really looked good as a receiver and he's improved a lot," Fangio said. "He's in the hunt there for one of those spots."
Browning 'full go' by training camp
The Broncos' third-round pick Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning has not practiced with the team since rookie minicamp, and was seen on the field Tuesday with a crutch.
Fangio isn't worried though, saying Browning should be back by training camp after dealing with a lower-leg injury.
"He'll be full go and ready to go by training camp," Fangio said. "We're still very high on him, very optimistic. Hopefully he'll be able to carve out a role on the team both defensively and in the kicking game. Anxious to get him back working in training camp."
Tackle Bobby Massie, tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver KJ Hamler, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were also all held out of practice Tuesday due to minor injuries. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy left practice early due to his "stomach acting up."