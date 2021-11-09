ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos made several roster moves Tuesday, including placing linebacker Justin Strnad and cornerback Michael Ojemuida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Strnad and Ojemudia join quarterback Drew Lock and tight end Noah Fant on the list, after all four tested positive for COVID-19. Fant is expected to come off the list this week. Guard Netane Muti, who had been on the list for two weeks, was activated Monday taking him off the list.
The Broncos also made a couple other roster moves, signing linebacker Avery Williamson to the practice squad and waiving cornerback Duke Dawson, who had just been activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list on Monday.
Wide receiver David Moore and tight end Caleb Wilson were also released from the practice squad Tuesday.