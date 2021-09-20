ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos are 2-0 after beating the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Sunday, 23-13.
Each week, The Gazette's Broncos beat writer George Stoia will answer your questions regarding the latest game. Below are your questions and his answers following Week 2:
Is Bradley Chubb going to be OK?
Only Bradley Chubb can answer this question, but it doesn't appear Chubb will be lost for the season and possibly not even for a few weeks — he hasn't been placed on the short-term injured reserve as of Monday evening.
But you can't help but wonder what exactly is going on with that ankle since it's caused him so many issues dating back to last season. It'll be interesting to see how they handle his reps this week in practice, but I expect him to be limited throughout the week and doubtful for Sunday.
What is going on with our run blocking?
Coach Vic Fangio somewhat addressed this Monday, saying the Giants and Jaguars went to "extreme measures" to stop the Broncos' ground game. Re-watching the tape, that's definitely true. Linebackers have appeared to creep up pre-snap to stuff the run, and both teams loaded the box in certain situations. Another issue, obviously, was the absence of right guard Graham Glasgow on Sunday. They missed his veteran presence not only in the run game, but also pass protection.
Still, the Broncos rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (130.5).
When was the last time Denver was 3-0?
2016. Kind of crazy, right?
That team actually started 4-0, beating the Panthers, Colts, Bengals and Buccaneers to start the season. But things sort of went off the rails from there, finishing 9-7 and missing the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how this team responds if it does in fact beat the Jets and starts 3-0. The real test comes in October, facing the Ravens, Steelers, Browns and Raiders — all playoff-caliber teams.
Does Javonte Williams need more targets/carries?
The answer to this question is 100% yes. Give Javonte Williams all the targets and carries. The rookie is electric with the ball in his hands. His ability to see even the smallest of holes is a trait few running backs have. And then you add his physicality — watch out. I think Williams is only going to get better the more opportunities he's given.
Why so many penalties?
Fangio himself is wondering the same thing, saying Monday "we have to nip that in the bud." The 10 penalties the Broncos had Sunday are more than it had in any game last season. Most of those were pre- or post-snap penalties, which are widely avoidable and very fixable moving forward.