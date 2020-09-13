There’s a lot to talk about regarding the Broncos 2020 rookie class.
The class’ speed, strength and potential are just the tip of the iceberg as rookies approach their first pro snaps following a condensed camp and canceled preseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But after all the hype surrounding arguably one of the top classes drafted by John Elway and the Broncos in recent years, these rookies have something to prove.
“I think these guys have engaged themselves in learning,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Day 5 of camp. “I think they’ve realized and they have heard it enough that, ‘Hey it’s going to be tough on the rookies with the condensed training camps and no preseason games,’ so I think they feel that urgency and they’ve done a good job on their own and I think the coaches have done a good job.”
Take a look at a player-by-play breakdown of the Broncos 2020 draft class.
No. 10 Jerry Jeudy, WR
College: Alabama (Biletnikoff Award winner, 2018; national champion, 2018)
Drafted: 1st round, pick 15
Height/Weight: 6-1/193
Combine: 4.45 40-yard dash
Analysis: John Elway scooped up arguably the top route-runner in the class at No. 15 overall, setting up one of the Broncos’ speediest draft classes in recent years. Jeudy dazzles on film and is expected to have an immediate impact alongside Courtland Sutton to create a dangerous 1-2 punch. Jeudy flexes his speed and agility in his precise route-running and his ability to lose defenders. He is explosive, yet graceful and fluid in his change of direction and is a threat running virtually any route.
Quotable: “Jerry’s come in here and he’s got good polish as a receiver comparing him to other rookie receivers coming out of college,” Fangio said. “He runs good routes, he’s got good change of direction, good hands.”
No. 13 KJ Hamler, WR
College: Penn State (Paul Hornung Award finalist; Biletnikoff Award watch list; team MVP 2019)
Drafted: 2nd rd., pick 46
Height/Weight: 5-9/178
Combine: 4.27 40-yard dash (unofficial)
Analysis: While Hamler could not run a 40-yard dash at the combine due to a hamstring injury, his speed is almost undeniable. He claimed he ran a 4.27 in his pre-combine test and Elway later confirmed Hamler’s speed by timing his film, specifically a 40-yard interval in which he ran a 3.39 during a 100-yard kick return in 2019. Picking up Hamler in succession with Jeudy added unbelievable speed to the Broncos offense. While Hamler has solid route-running skills for a rookie, he is most dangerous after the catch with his explosiveness and agility to stay separated from defenders. He will also be valuable on special teams as a returner.
Quotable: “He’s got speed, he is elusive, he runs hard routes, he’s very hard to cover in 1-on-1 situations and once he gets the ball in his hands it can be pretty electric,” Fangio said after the draft. “He can turn a short pass into a long gain, or get behind the defense and catch a long pass, so he’s not just a fast, quick speed guy, he can get deep and run a good route. He’s going to be hard to cover.”
No. 23 Michael Ojemudia, CB
College: Iowa
Drafted: 3rd rd., pick 77
Height/Weight: 6-1/200
Combine: 4.45 40-yard dash
Analysis: Elway added another speedster in the third round, this time on the defensive side, but Ojemudia also adds a level of physicality and length that could be challenging for opposing receivers. Flaunting a 77.75-inch wingspan and 36-inch vertical, Ojemudia has the tools to pull down picks and break up passes. He wants to be a physical player, noting that he didn’t like playing cornerback in high school because he did not get to hit enough. His senior season at Iowa he had three interceptions, nine pass breakups and 52 tackles in nine starts.
Quotable: “Well the first thing I liked when we were watching him was just the way he played,” Fangio said after the draft. “He played well. He showed good instincts, had a good feel for the game. He runs well. He’s got some length, a good tackler. I just liked the way he played the game in all of the areas of his job. We were happy to get him there too.”
No. 79 Lloyd Cushenberry III, C
College: Louisiana State (first-team all-SEC, 2019; national champion, 2019)
Drafted: 3rd rd., pick 83
Height/Weight: 6-3/312
Combine: 25 bench press reps
Analysis: Coming off a national championship with LSU, Cushenberry dropped to the third round after being considered a fringe first-rounder by draft analysts. He was presumed to immediately fill a starting role for the Broncos thanks to his power, strength, big hands and long arms, but competition for the starting spot is heating up between Cushenberry and veterans Patrick Morris and Austin Schlottmann, who are also taking reps at center. Cushenberry practiced with the first team for the first time on Day 5 of training camp.
Quotable: “He’s smart and picking things up very well and he’s calm at the line of scrimmage and he excels at that. He’s not a totally honed-up machine right now but we expect that he will be,” Fangio said after Day 5. “He has played a lot of big games at LSU, especially last year when he won it all, and on the big stages, so we are encouraged by it.”
No. 95 McTelvin Agim, DL
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 3rd rd., pick 95
Height/Weight: 6-3/309
Combine: 27 bench reps; 4.98 40-yard dash
Analysis: Agim enters his rookie season with experience at end and tackle, and his high school and college statistics prove he has a magnetic connection to the ball on the defensive side. He had 24 sacks as a high school senior before playing all 13 games his freshman year at Arkansas. He recorded 145 total tackles, 15 sacks and 30.5 for a loss with the Razorbacks. Agim, who ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times for defenders weighing more than 300 pounds at the combine, uses his quickness to close in on quarterbacks and force fumbles.
Quotable: “He’s a guy that needs developing; he’s not a complete player at this point, obviously. But we do like some of the tools that he has and some of the potential that he has,” Fangio said . “Hopefully we can develop him into being a guy that can compete to make our team and, if he does, contribute.”
No. 85 Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
College: Missouri
Drafted: 4th rd., pick 118
Height/Weight: 6-5/285
Combine: 4.49 40-yard dash
Analysis: While drafting a tight end was not a priority for Elway, Okwuegbunam has the qualities to make picking him up in the fourth round a well-calculated risk. Okwuegbunam and presumed starting quarterback Drew Lock had good chemistry and connection at Missouri, although Okwuegbunam’s pro-style routes and blocking needs work. He is a threat in the end zone and on 50/50 balls thanks to his size and quickness, and has the ability to create separation.
Quotable: “He’s a big target, good in the red zone,” Elway said after the draft. “He’s another weapon with great speed that we could add.”
No. 40 Justin Strnad, LB
College: Wake Forest
Drafted: 5th rd., pick 178
Height/Weight: 6-3/238
Combine: 4.74 40-yard dash
Analysis: Reportedly out for season after wrist injury and surgery. Strnad appears to check off the boxes for the Broncos at the linebacker position. He is explosive and aggressive, and combined with his speed and athleticism, he has the ability to make plays from sideline to sideline and on special teams. He did miss some of his senior season recovering from a torn right biceps, which could explain why he dropped to the fifth round after being projected as an early fourth-round pick.
Quotable: “A smart player with good cover skills. Justin also has solid range and movement in space!” Elway tweeted after taking Strnad in the fifth round.
No. 73 Netane Muti, G
College: Fresno State
Drafted: 6th rd., pick 181
Height/Weight: 6-3/315
Combine: 44 bench reps
Analysis: He’s strong. That’s a given. With 44 bench reps, Muti had the most of any member of the 2020 draft class by seven reps. But a series of lower-body injuries limited his performance in college and may curb his pro career, as well. He has the look of an NFL-level guard and boasts immense power off the snap and through the block, but needs to improve his footwork to find a balance in the trenches.
Quotable: “He had some unfortunate luck (with injuries), but he is a really hard worker, tremendous team guy,” said Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford on Broncos Country Tonight. “He was just a team guy, really dedicated to what he was doing, very very good player, very athletic, we played him at guard, we played him at tackle and he was a leader for our team in the offseason, was just all-in.”
No. 86 Tyrie Cleveland, WR
College: Florida
Drafted: 7th rd., pick 252
Height/Weight: 6-2/209
Combine: 4.46 40-yard dash
Analysis: On paper, Cleveland looks like a fifth-round pick or higher, ranking among the top 13 receivers in the draft class in the 40 (4.46), seventh in the vertical (39.5 inches) and 11th in the board jump (10.5 feet), but his film tells a story of an athletic, yet unpolished receiver. His raw talent and explosiveness could be useful his rookie year, but requires more reps to develop game at the pro level.
Quotable: “He’s got great size and speed and is tough. He’s a physical receiver who is also very good on special teams,” Elway tweeted after drafting Cleveland in the seventh round.
No. 48 Derrek Tuszka, OLB
College: North Dakota State (Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, 2019)
Drafted: 7th rd., pick 254
Height/Weight: 6-4/251
Combine: 4.79 40-yard dash; 24 bench reps
Analysis: Tuszka had a solid senior season at NDSU, finishing with 48 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks and five pass breakups in 15 starts, but it is hard to predict how that will translate to the NFL. He is strong and explosive, putting up 24 bench reps, which would have ranked third among linebackers, but he entered as a defensive lineman. Tuszka sees the field well and has good vision and timing to pull down sacks and off-balance tackles and works well in the secondary. Was waived Sept. 5 and put on the practice squad.
Quotable: “Our final pick of the draft was edge rusher Derrek Tuszka of North Dakota State. He gives great effort and plays his tail off. Good speed, good character and has a chance to really develop,” Elway tweeted.