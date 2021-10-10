PITTSBURGH — With the ball at the 3-yard-line and 17 seconds remaining, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater scanned the field, hoping to complete a fourth-quarter comeback few thought was possible. He rolled to his left and fired, looking for wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone.
Intercepted.
Yet again, the Broncos were so close, yet so far away on a pivotal play Sunday, losing to the Steelers 27-19. Trailing 24-6 with 22 minutes to play, the Broncos’ attempt at a heroic comeback on the road fell short.
“It just sucks, man, to end the game like that,” Bridgewater said. “The fight that we saw in this team in the fourth quarter, it was impressive. There’s a lot of positives to take away from this one. We just can’t let this feeling of losing linger.”
But Bridgewater’s interception was far from why the Broncos lost Sunday.
It was a day full of wasted opportunities for the Broncos, from dropped interceptions to several costly penalties. And the result was their second straight loss, falling to 3-2 on the season, after what seemed to be a promising start.
“We can’t settle,” safety Justin Simmons said. “We had too good of a start to starting settling and just let things creep in. The urgency has to be there… It’s a week-in, week-out league. And you’ve got to be able to show up week-in and week-out -- every game matters, and that’s the type of urgency I’m talking about.”
The Broncos played from behind the entire game, falling behind early in the first quarter 7-0, 17-6 at halftime and 24-6 late in the third quarter. But Denver had plenty of other opportunities to get back in the game.
Linebacker Alexander dropped two interceptions, one that might have been a pick-6 and another a play before the Steelers scored to go up 18 in the third quarter. The Broncos also had three critical penalties. One in the second quarter on running back Javonte Williams for spiking the ball after carrying it all the way to the 2-yard line, which instead forced the Broncos to kick a field. Another in the second quarter on cornerback Kyle Fuller for pass interference on a third and 15 that set up the Steelers at the 1-yard line. And one in the third quarter on Dre’Mont Jones who drew a flag for “leverage” on a Steelers field goal try that gave them a first down and eventually a touchdown -- a penalty that was called only once in the entire 2020 season.
“There were some missed opportunities," coach Vic Fangio said. "But overall, we just didn't play well enough.”
Fangio is right, the Broncos were not good enough Sunday on both sides of the ball.
The defense allowed the Steelers to rush for 147 yards, which is the most Pittsburgh has rushed for this season and the most the Broncos have given up. And for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger -- who ranked last in QBR going into Sunday’s game -- to throw for 265 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
"Disappointing,” coach Vic Fangio said. “We didn't play good enough on defense. On the road, You give up 27 points, you're not going to win many games."
The offense may have been the bigger issue, though, only mustering one first down in the first half and finishing the game 2 of 12 on third down. The Broncos are only 18 of 64 on third downs this season and have only scored 13 first-quarter points -- two staggering statistics that have held them back thus far this season.
While the fourth quarter showed promise -- especially Sutton, who finished with seven receptions for 120 yards and one touchdown -- the offense has become “concerning,” in the words of Fangio. For the Broncos, slow starts on offense have become a real issue.
“We’ve been preaching that for the past couple weeks, getting out to a fast start, and it finally caught up to us. We can’t wait until the game is out of hand to have a sense of urgency,” said Bridgewater, who finished 24 of 38 for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception. “I think it’s got to be mindset. We’ve just got to have some energy. We might need to do like the colleges and do goal line in pregame or something, just bash heads or something, get the juices flowing.”
The Broncos still have plenty of time to turn things around both offensively and defensively. And with the returns of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Ronald Darby nearing, there’s a reason for optimism.
But the schedule only gets tougher from here, with the 3-1 Raiders coming to Denver next Sunday followed by a quick turnaround against the 3-1 Browns Thursday, Oct. 21. The Broncos need to get back on track the next two weeks if 2021 is going to be the year they end their five-year playoff drought.
And Sunday didn’t appear to be a step in the right direction.
“We’ll figure it out this week. We’ve got no choice,” Bridgewater said. “We’re sitting here with an opportunity to go back home at 3-2. Wish it could have been 4-1, but we’ve still got so much more in front of us.”