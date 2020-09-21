DENVER — It can always get worse.
The Broncos found out the hard way Monday when star wide receiver Courtland Sutton officially was lost for the season with a major knee injury, according to multiple reports.
Sutton was injured Sunday against the Steelers. His 2020 season will finish with three catches.
Broncos quarterback Drew Lock already was expected to miss two to six weeks with a shoulder injury. Broncos coach Vic Fangio is scheduled to address media Monday afternoon.
Now the Broncos are without Lock, Sutton, Von Miller and A.J. Bouye next Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The availability of Phillip Lindsay, who missed the loss in Pittsburgh with a toe injury, is unknown.