MINNEAPOLIS — Andy Janovich is finished for the season after the Denver Broncos fullback suffered a dislocated right elbow near the end of the first half, a source told 9News.
He was scheduled to have an MRI exam Monday morning to determine the extent of possible ligament damage. The doctors will then put together a plan for his recovery.
Janovich had scored on an impressive 1-yard touchdown plow early in the second quarter. Later, on the first play after the 2-minute minute warning, Janovich caught a short out pass from Brandon Allen for a 3-yard gain to the Vikings’ 11 yard line.
Andrew Beck replaced Janovich in the second half.