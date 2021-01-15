Broncos linebacker Von Miller is under criminal investigation by the Parker Police Department.
The department confirmed to The Gazette the existence of the investigation, but provided no details. The investigation was first reported by 9News.
"The case is currently under investigation, and no information can be released at this time," an email from the department said. "If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA's Office for their review."
Miller, 31, missed all of the 2020 season because of an ankle injury. He’s entering the final year of his current contract with the Broncos.
Neither the Broncos or Miiller have released a statement on his investigation.
Stay with gazette.com on this developing story.
