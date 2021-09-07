According to court records, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic infractions.
Chubb was charged May 6 for misdemeanor driving under restraint and also for having his license plates expired for 60-plus days. He was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County court on August 6. When he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for failure to appear. He was detained Tuesday, according to court records.
Chubb, 25, was the Broncos’ first-round pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. He set a Broncos’ team record with 12 sacks as a rookie, but suffered a torn ACL injury early in the following season of 2019. Chubb bounced back last year to record 7.5 sacks and earn his first Pro Bowl berth.