Broncos Seahawks Football Chubb

Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb gestures before an Aug. 21 preseason game against the Seahawks in Seattle.

 The Associated Press

According to court records, Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday on a failure-to-appear warrant stemming from traffic infractions.

Chubb was charged May 6 for misdemeanor driving under restraint and also for having his license plates expired for 60-plus days. He was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County court on August 6. When he didn’t appear, a warrant was issued for failure to appear. He was detained Tuesday, according to court records.

Chubb, 25, was the Broncos’ first-round pick, No. 5 overall, in the 2018 NFL Draft. He set a Broncos’ team record with 12 sacks as a rookie, but suffered a torn ACL injury early in the following season of 2019. Chubb bounced back last year to record 7.5 sacks and earn his first Pro Bowl berth.

Read more at 9News

Load comments