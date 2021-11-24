ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater and Justin Simmons know the type of opportunity in front of them in the Broncos' final seven games.
The two captains, who have a combined 13 seasons in the NFL, understand all their season goals are still in front of them.
"We all know what's at stake," Bridgewater said. "There's a lot at stake. Seven games left and each of them holds maximum value. So we've got to focus on one opponent at a time. Right now, we're focused on the Chargers."
Sitting at 5-5 with five division games remaining, the Broncos have their best shot at making the playoffs in several years. While they're coming off arguably their worst performance of the season just two weeks ago, they're hoping the bye week got their minds right for this final push.
That final push will be difficult, having to face the Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders on the road, while getting the Lions, Bengals, Chargers and Chiefs at home. While they sit 12th in the AFC and last in the AFC West, the Broncos theoretically could jump to first in the division with a win this weekend against the Chargers and another against the Chiefs next week. And to make the playoffs, they likely need at least four or five wins to close out the season.
"Not to sound cliché, but it's just 1-0," Simmons said. "You can talk about what your record needs to look like and then I'm starting to think big picture, I'm not really thinking about today. ... I haven't really thought about big picture. Obviously, everybody wants to go to the playoffs, but I haven't really thought it about big picture, what it needs to look like record-wise. I know we're right in the thick of it."
But exactly how many of their seven remaining games do the Broncos need to win to make the playoffs? It's simple, Bridgewater said.
"All of them."
Injury report
Safety Kareem Jackson did not practice Wednesday, after suffering a shoulder/neck injury against the Eagles, in which he missed part of the game. Coach Vic Fangio said Jackson's status for Sunday is questionable.
Right tackle Bobby Massie, running back Mike Boone and inside linebacker Baron Browning were limited, while nose tackle Mike Purcell, safety Caden Sterns and running back Melvin Gordon were all full participants.
Maybe the biggest injury news, though, is that outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, who has been on the injured reserve since Week 2, is progressing well.
"I thought he looked good," Fangio said. "He felt good. So, we'll see. Hopefully he can do a little bit more today and then see where he's at."