Broncos starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell is expected to miss the season with a torn pec, according to a report by NFL Network.

Jewell was injured in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, making a tackle on a punt. He's been one of the Broncos' most consistent players through two games and has been the defense's on-field playcaller. He's recorded eight tackles this season.

This is Jewell's fourth season in Denver, making 30 starts in 49 games played and totaling 217 tackles in his career. Second-year linebacker Justin Strnad and rookie Baron Browning are expected to be Jewell's replacement.