Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was detained Tuesday for a failure-to-appear warrant due to traffic infractions, according to court records obtained by The Gazette. This was first reported by 9News.
According to the documents, Chubb was scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6, after being charged with a misdemeanor for "driving under restraint" and for license plates being expired. He was detained Tuesday by the Douglas County sheriff's department for a "small traffic violation" and a failure to appear warrant in Arapahoe County, mentioned above, that was discovered.
Chubb has since posted a "small bond."
It's unclear if Chubb will face any penalty from the Broncos or the league, as the Broncos prepare for the season opener Sunday at the New York Giants.
“We are aware of the matter," the Broncos said in a statement, "which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed.”
Chubb is entering his fourth season with the Broncos and has been one of their top players, making his first career Pro Bowl last season. He's expected to be a candidate this season for a long-term extension.