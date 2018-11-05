DENVER - The Denver Broncos traded one iron man. Then they lost another. In the return of Demaryius Thomas, who made 115 consecutive regular-season starts, Matt Paradis was lost to a broken leg in Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, according to media reports.
The expectation is that Paradis is lost for the season, a big blow to an offensive line already without Ron Leary. Paradis had initiated roughly 3,800 straight snaps. That’s 56 straight games.
The Texans held off the Broncos 19-17.
The Paradis injury occurred with 43 seconds left in the first half, when he was taken from the field on the bed of a cart wearing a pained look on his face. Denver inserted Connor McGovern at center in his absence.
On the injury front it’s starting to look like the 2013 season, with Bradley Roby, Brandon Marshall, Royce Freeman and Darian Stewart also missing Sunday’s game — with no Peyton Manning to cover the cracks. Coming up next is the bye week.