ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos only have two players who will be questionable heading into Sunday's game and that's nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) and right guard Graham Glasgow (illness).
Coach Vic Fangio did add Friday that he feels "pretty good" about Purcell's chances to play against the Jets this weekend. Glasgow, who had an irregular heartbeat after the Giants game and did not play against the Jaguars, is also trending toward playing Sunday, per Fangio.
"I think Graham, right now, is going to play," Fangio said. "Obviously if something changes between now and game day, we'll inform everybody."
As for tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and wide receiver Tim Patrick (hip), who were limited this week, both are expected to play.
The Broncos will have several new faces Sunday, adding former Rams inside linebacker Micah Kiser, Jaguars practice squad outside linebacker Aaron Patrick and Broncos practice squad running back Damarea Crockett to the 53-man roster.
Kiser will be active Sunday and is expected to play a key role on special teams, despite having only been in Denver a few days. Kiser is in his fourth year in the league, being drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Rams. He's started nine games in his career at inside linebacker and has played 345 snaps on special teams in his career. He was brought to Denver following starting linebacker Josey Jewell's season-ending injury against the Jaguars.
“He was great in the meeting room and I thought he was ready to play a game Thursday morning and he was here Wednesday," special teams coach Tom McMahon said. "That’s a compliment to him. He can shed blocks and he has seen everything. It’s not new to him. He understands the tasks."