ENGLEWOOD — Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is ready to go for Sunday Night Football.
Bolles has missed the past three games with an ankle injury and spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Broncos have managed to go 2-1 without him, with Calvin Anderson starting in his place, but with Anderson being placed on the injured reserve earlier this week, Bolles' return couldn't come at a better time.
Especially facing the Chiefs for first place in the division in prime time Sunday.
"It was extremely difficult," said Bolles, who had only missed one game in his career prior to this season. "I pride myself on being available. I feel like that's something that's unique to me. I never want to miss a game, I never want to miss a rep in practice — that's just who I am as a person... Missing the last couple weeks was really hard for me."
Bolles added that despite battling COVID-19 for the past two weeks, he's kept his conditioning up in preparation for his return to action.
"I've been running and lifting at home," Bolles said. "I feel like I'm good. I don't really have any issues."
While Bolles will be a nice addition Sunday, it does appear the Broncos will likely be without running back Melvin Gordon who suffered shoulder and hip injuries in Denver's win over the Chargers last Sunday. Coach Vic Fangio said Gordon is "doubtful" against the Chiefs, meaning rookie Javonte Williams will carry the load with Mike Boone backing him up.
Cornerback Nate Hairston (hip), guard Dalton Risner (back), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (knee), right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (neck) are all listed as questionable for Sunday's game.