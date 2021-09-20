Broncos starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered what could be a season-ending pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

According to a report by NFL Network, Jewell will miss the season and likely be placed on the injured reserve. Fangio confirmed the injury Monday, after Jewell left the game when making a tackle on a punt in the second quarter. Fangio, however, did not say how long Jewell will be out, despite the report.

"I don't have a total verdict yet," Fangio said. "It should be later today or tomorrow."

Jewell's been one of the Broncos' most consistent players through two games and has been the defense's on-field play-caller — a duty Alexander Johnson picked up Sunday.

With Jewell possibly out for a good amount of time, second-year linebacker Justin Strnad figures to be his replacement. Strnad, who missed all of last season with a wrist injury, had five tackles Sunday.

"For me being out last year, those reps I was able to get during camp with Josey out were crucial," Strnad said. "I'm essentially like a rookie. So it was nice to get those snaps and kind of get that experience with those starters out there.

"As for the opportunity, it's not ideal. Not how you want an opportunity to come. The last couple months, me and Josey have grown pretty close. He's a great player, great teammate and really one of the big leaders on our defense. To lose him is obviously a big loss for this team."

This is Jewell's fourth season in Denver, making 30 starts in 49 games played and totaling 217 tackles. He brought a sense of leadership to the middle of the Broncos' defense, and that likely won't go away off the field.

He's already taught Strnad some valuable lessons, taking him under his wing.

"How to be a professional," Strnad said. "He comes to work early, studies — he's like one of the smartest players I've ever been a teammate of. How he comes to work every day. How he prepares. He's a really smart player."

Rookie Baron Browning will be the other inside linebacker helping replace Jewell. Browning, though, missed a good chunk of training camp and preseason with a knee injury. Fangio said Monday Browning's "not caught up" but has "made good progress."

Still, Strnad will be the first man up. And he sounds poised to fill Jewell's void.

"I'm really just prepared to help this team in any way possible," Strnad said. "We've got a good thing rolling right now. We're 2-0. I'm really just here to do my job."

Chubb's status unknown

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb reinjured his ankle in the second quarter and did not return in Sunday's game. Chubb was limited in the practices leading up to Sunday and was listed as questionable going into the game. Fangio explained Monday the decision to play Chubb.

"He tried to go with it," Fangio said. "He had medical clearance. He wanted to do it. It acted up again. ... The medical people thought it was basically going to be the same yesterday as it would be next Sunday. They felt good about letting him play, he felt good about playing. So he played."

Fangio does not have a timetable for Chubb's return.