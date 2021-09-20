Broncos starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered what could be a season-ending pectoral injury during Sunday's 23-13 win over the Jaguars, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday. According to a report by NFL Network, Jewell will miss the season.

Fangio confirmed the injury Monday, after Jewell left the game after making a tackle on a punt in the second quarter. Fangio, however, did not say how long Jewell will be out, despite the report.

"I don't have a total verdict yet," Fangio said. "It should be later today or tomorrow."

Jewell's been one of the Broncos' most consistent players through two games and has been the defense's on-field playcaller. He's recorded eight tackles this season.

This is Jewell's fourth season in Denver, making 30 starts in 49 games played and totaling 217 tackles in his career. Second-year linebacker Justin Strnad and rookie Baron Browning are expected to be Jewell's replacement.

Chubb's status unknown

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb re-injured his ankle in the second quarter and did not return in Sunday's game. Chubb was limited in the practices leading up to Sunday and was listed as questionable going into the game. Fangio explained Monday the decision to play Chubb.

"He tried to go with it," Fangio said Monday. "He had medical clearance. He wanted to do it. It acted up again... The medical people thought it was basically going to be the same yesterday as it would be next Sunday. They felt good about letting him play, he felt good about playing. So he played."

Fangio does not have timetable for Chubb's return.