DENVER • The Broncos have hired former NFL running back Tyrone Wheatley as their running backs coach, the team announced Wednesday.
Wheatley, 50, previously served as the head coach of Morgan State from 2019-21 before joining Nathaniel Hackett's staff. Wheatley has had numerous stops during his 15-year coaching journey. In his career, he's served as the head coach of Robichaud High School (2007), the running backs coach at Ohio Northern University (2008), running backs coach at Eastern Michigan (2009), running backs coach at Syracuse (2010-12), running backs coach for the Bills (2013-14), running backs coach at Michigan (2015-16) and running backs coach for the Jaguars (2017-18). He and Hackett first coached together at Syracuse and later in Buffalo and Jacksonville.
Prior to coaching, Wheatley was a standout running back at Michigan and in the NFL, playing for the Giants (1995-98), Dolphins (1998) and Raiders (1999-04). Wheatley rushed for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns in his NFL career.