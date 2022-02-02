DENVER — Nathaniel Hackett has started to build his staff.
The new Broncos head coach announced three offensive hires Sunday: Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator and 49ers assistant offensive line coach Butch Barry as their offensive line coach.
Here's a look at each coach:
Justin Outten, offensive coordinator
Outten, 38, had been the Packers tight ends coach since 2019, after previously working for the Falcons as an offensive assistant. Outten worked closely with new Broncos Hackett, who was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay the past three seasons and will be the Broncos' offensive play-caller as the head coach.
Prior to joining the Falcons as an intern in 2016, Outten was the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston. Outten was a three-year starter at center for Syracuse before starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse.
Klint Kubiak, QBs coach/passing game coordinator
Kubiak, 34, spent last season as the Vikings offensive coordinator and was previously an offensive assistant for the Broncos from 2016-18. He is also the son of former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16.
Kubiak is well-respected across the league, as he's considered a bright offensive mind at 34 years old. Last season in Minnesota, he helped quarterback Kirk Cousins have one of the best years of his career, throwing for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Butch Barry, offensive line coach
Barry, 42, was with the 49ers this past season after spending the 2020 season as a senior offensive analyst with the Packers. Prior to his time in Green Bay, he was an assistant offensive line coach for the Buccaneers from 2015-18.
Barry has also coached 14 years in the college ranks, with stops at Miami (2019), Central Michigan (2010-14), Greenville University (2009), Michigan Technological University (2006-08) and Southwest Minnesota State (2004-05).