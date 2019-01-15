Ed Donatell helped coached Broncos defensive backs at the beginning of the Mike Shanahan era.
Donatell came back to Denver for the end of Josh McDaniels.
And now Donatell will make one more trip back to Broncos headquarters to help usher in the new term his good friend Vic Fangio.
The Broncos have reached agreement with Donatell to be their next defensive coordinator, a source told 9News.
Donatell, who turns 62 in three weeks, began his interview with the Broncos Tuesday. The Bears tried to retain Donatell as a defensive backs coach, but after the team opted instead to have Chuck Pagano replace Fangio as defensive coordinator, Donatell returned to Denver where a promotion was waiting.