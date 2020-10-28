Simply put, there’s been a lot going on for first-year Denver Bronco Melvin Gordon III.
The running back was arrested Oct. 13 in Denver and cited for speeding and DUI. He then missed a Week 6 game against the New England Patriots due to strep throat.
When he returned from that against the Kansas City Chiefs, he didn’t make a strong statement. He turned in his second and third fumbles in five games with Denver, the latter of which was a much-mocked flea-flicker attempt in the third quarter.
He said he contacted general manager John Elway and the coaches before news spread of the DUI arrest. He was driving 71 mph in a 35 mph zone when he was pulled over. His arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 13 and there’s potential for a three-game NFL suspension, plus losing guarantees in his contract.
“They know I’m very apologetic about the situation,” Gordon said of the team, adding he does his best to “walk a straight line.”
The 27-year-old said he doesn’t want anyone to think he doesn’t care, but as long as he’s playing, he has to put it aside and look ahead to a game against the team he most recently spent five seasons with.
“You deal with that when you have to deal with it,” Gordon said. “Right now I’m just kind of focused on the Chargers and getting my mind ready and prepared to win this game.”
With Phillip Lindsay in concussion protocol, he could be relied upon heavily again Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gordon graded his first stretch with the Broncos as “OK.” He leads the Broncos in carries (82), rushing yards (349) and rushing touchdowns (4).
“Week 7, Week 8 is when I like to turn up and get things going,” Gordon said. “So it’s not too late. We’ve got a lot of games left to turn things around.
“The year’s not over with for us. For me, I can still go out here and still be the back that I want to be.”
Taking attendance
Offensive line coach Mike Munchak is in the “COVID protocol system,” coach Vic Fangio said, and was not at practice Wednesday. It is unknown whether he was in contact with someone with the virus or tested positive himself. Offensive linemen were reportedly wearing masks under their helmets Wednesday.
Fangio said there have been “one or two” positive tests within the organization within the past couple of weeks.
Receiver Tim Patrick (hamstring), return specialist Diontae Spencer (shoulder) and tackle Demar Dotson (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Shelby Harris stayed away with what Fangio said was an illness not related to COVID-19 and is expected back Thursday.
Fangio said they won’t have further information to offer on Lindsay until Friday at the earliest.
Tight ends Andrew Beck (hamstring) and Jake Butt (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad) returned to practice. Tight end Noah Fant (ankle) was limited.