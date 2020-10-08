The NFL dealt the Broncos a bad beat.
Initially scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the Broncos and Patriots instead will play at Gillette Stadium as part of a Monday double-header due to New England’s COVID-19 issues. The game is tentatively scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News broke the news.
Multiple Patriots, including star players Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, tested positive for the virus. Their status for Monday is unknown.
The changed date is a big win for the Patriots, who could get Newton back on the field, and a loss for the Broncos, whose coach said he would prefer to play the game as scheduled. The Broncos also get a shortened week prior to a home game against the Dolphins on Oct. 18.
While it was the Patriots who brought the change, it’s the Broncos who got a raw deal.
“I think everybody wants the game to be played on time as scheduled. We certainly do,” Vic Fangio said earlier Thursday.
Players voiced their displeasure on social media.
“Why are we getting punished when we did nothing wrong?” defensive lineman Shelby Harris tweeted. “Pats go on a bye next week and we are stuck on a short week playing the Dolphins. Help it make sense.”
Kicker Brandon McManus tweeted the following: “My thoughts will always be about the health and safety of our team, as well as making sure they get paid.”
Fangio said it’s unlikely a one-day delay would allow for a return for starting quarterback Drew Lock, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and on the brink of returning to the field.
“I don’t think 24 hours would make much of a difference in that case,” Fangio said.
The NFL conducted an investigation into the Patriots’ virus situation, including a review of surveillance tapes from the team’s facility.
“What we found there was the compliance was very high,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told NFL.com. “Cam Newton was wearing a mask, he was wearing a tracking device, and everyone around him was wearing a mask.”
Newton reportedly is asymptomatic.
