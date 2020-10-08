The Broncos have been informed their game will be moving to Monday according to 9News.
The team still doesn’t know who their quarterback will be or who the opposing QB will be. The Patriots canceled practice Thursday for a second consecutive day.
“We’re preparing for this, that and the other,” said safety Justin Simmons before finding out the game was postponed until Monday.
“Part of being a professional is handling the unknown in the best possible way that you can.”
Coach Vic Fangio said that as of noon Thursday the NFL had not contacted the Broncos about moving the game scheduled forvSunday at New England.
Three New England players — including quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore — have tested positive for the virus in the past week.
“We understand with COVID that there’s going to be some improvising and adjusting that has to go on by everybody in the league at some point,” Fangio said, “and this would be our turn to be that adjustor. If they change it, we’ll adjust and be ready to go.”
But who would go at quarterback for the Broncos if the game goes on Monday?
Drew Lock participated in practice Wednesday in a limited capacity, throwing on the side and in individual drills. He was also scheduled to practice Thursday after the media interviews concluded.
Lock is working back from a shoulder injury suffered in a Week 2 loss at Pittsburgh.
“Besides just throwing, which is the obvious evaluator to whether he can play or not, you also have to know whether he is capable both physically and mentally to take a hit,” Fangio said. “The throwing’s one thing, but can his shoulder take another hit? … That’s part of the equation, too.”
Backup Brett Rypien made his starting debut last week in a victory over the New York Jets.
“I’m going about it like I’m going to play Sunday,” said Rypien, who overcame three interceptions in the victory. “Obviously there’s some uncertainty with Drew right now. … If Drew’s ready to go and he can play, then that’s awesome, too, and I’ll be there to support him and get him ready.”
As for who they will face, the Broncos are preparing for Newton in case he is cleared to return. Last week the Patriots pulled backup Brian Hoyer and inserted Jarrett Stidham during a loss at Kansas City, so either could be in the mix to play.
Fangio said typical game week preparation includes readying the defense to face multiple quarterbacks, so doing so this week without knowing who will play doesn't represent a major departure from the norm, despite the difference in styles between Newton, a strong runner, and his more traditional backups.
“If one of the backups has to play again this week,” Fangio said, “they’re going to be in a better spot than they were last week because they would have had the week of practice and the prep time of knowing they are playing, whereas, last week it kind of happened late.”