The Denver Broncos fired head coach Vance Joseph on Monday after two seasons and a combined 11-21 record.
The team issued these statements:
From Vance Joseph
“I want to thank John Elway, Joe Ellis and the organization for the opportunity to serve as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. It’s disappointing not being able to finish what we started, but I’m incredibly proud of the players and coaches for how they fought and worked every week. I also appreciate the support staffs who put in countless hours behind the scenes helping our team. This is a special place with great fans. Holly and I, along with our entire family, truly enjoyed being part of this community and wish the Broncos all the best.”
General manager John Elway
"I spoke with Vance this morning and thanked him for all of his hard work as our head coach. Although we decided to make this change, I believe Vance is a good football coach who has a bright future in this league.
"Vance made a lot of strides and deserves credit for how hard and competitively the team played this season. There’s always going to be a high standard here — The bottom line is we need to win more football games. We’re excited about the foundation that’s being built and look forward to putting in the work to get the Broncos back on the winning track."
Elway recognizes the needs for the Broncos from a leadership standpoint and will be on the lookout for a new head coach.
President and CEO Joe Ellis
"Vance put his heart into coaching this team, and I appreciate the way he represented the Broncos with such professionalism. On behalf of our organization, I thank Vance, his wife Holly and their family for everything they did for our team and community."
Ellis also said he's confident that Elway will make the right pick for the head coach position.
"While we’ve made progress, we still have a lot more work to do and need to get better in all areas. In talking with John, I believe we’re headed in the right direction and am confident in him leading our coaching search. John has my full support in making whatever changes are necessary to improve our team."