FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) in action against Washington Football Team offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Dallas Cowboys are focused on their own players in free agency. Dallas figures to seek a hometown discount with Randy Gregory for standing by the oft-suspended defensive end. Gregory is coming off a productive season that also was free of drama. The pass rush becomes a dire need if DeMarcus Lawrence doesn’t accept a pay cut and is released. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams, File)