DENVER — Broncos executives John Elway and Joe Ellis have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," the Broncos said in a statement.
The team believes Elway, the general manager, and Ellis, the CEO, contracted the virus away from the facility, according to NFL Network. They learned of the positive result Tuesday.
Elway and Ellis did not attend the Broncos' 31-30 win against the Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Coaches Ed Donatell, Mike Munchak and Curtis Modkins are in the COVID-19 protocol.