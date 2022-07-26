ENGLEWOOD • This time of year, when training camp begins, all 32 NFL teams believe — or say they believe — that they have a Super Bowl-caliber team.
The reality, though, is few teams actually fall into that category. For the Broncos, they haven't been a legitimate Super Bowl Contender since winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16, missing the playoffs since then and suffering five straight losing seasons. Still, they've said before every training camp since that season they felt confident in their team and the season ahead.
As the Broncos are set to begin training camp Wednesday, what makes this season any different ?
A lot: a new owner in the Walton-Penner Group, a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and, maybe most importantly, a new quarterback in Russell Wilson. For the first time in a long time, the Broncos have a valid reason for believing this could be a special season.
"I feel really good about this team," general manager George Paton said. "We know expectations are higher than they've been here. And we're not blind to that. We embrace expectations. But we have a long way to go. We haven't won here in five, six years. We won seven games last year. We're 0-0 now. So that work starts now."
Those expectations Paton alluded to Tuesday are in large part because of the trade he made for Wilson in March. Paton said Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, is a "game-changer" for the Broncos, as he's the best quarterback the franchise has had since Peyton Manning.
Wilson's presence alone makes the Broncos a relevant team again. But he's also joining a team that's been relatively talented in recent years. It was only a season ago that the Broncos were playing meaningful games in December before losing their final four games to finish 7-10.
Since Manning's retirement, many believed the Broncos were just a good quarterback away from being a playoff team. And now, with Wilson, not only do they think they have a good one, but arguably one of the best in the NFL, who will be surrounded by an already good roster.
"We needed a foundation to go get a quarterback like him," Paton said. "First of all, he wouldn’t have come. Second of all, he didn’t come here to lose. He came here to win. He believed in our team, and we believed in our team, and we believe in it even more now."
The buzz around the Broncos and Wilson is real — they have the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to Odds Shark. And while a lot of the hype stems from the Wilson trade, many believe Hackett also is bound to be successful in Denver due to his innovative offensive mind and his "players' coach" mentality. Add that on top of a roster that returns nearly its entire defense that finished in the top 10 a season ago and an offense that returns all of its skill talent, and the Broncos truly look like a contending team.
"Getting to the playoffs is a huge thing, but we don’t want to just sneak into the playoffs," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "We want to host a playoff game at Empower Field so everyone can be there and feel the juice of the city right there with us. We want to be going downtown, hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy. Those are the goals."
For the Broncos, it's no longer about saying they believe they can win this season. They actually believe in what they're saying.
"In years past, I’d get up and would be kind of timid to say, ‘I’m really confident that we’re going to do this or we’re going to do that,’ in terms of postseason, and saying that with my chest out and being super-confident," safety Justin Simmons said. "But I’m more than confident in the group we have and the team we have now. I’m really excited about our chances of being a really, really good football team this year. I’m envisioning it."
Broncos training camp will officially begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at UCHealth Training Center, with gates opening to the public at 9 a.m.