Heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers, the Broncos had a slim chance of making the playoffs.
They got some help in the early games, with the Rams beating the Ravens and the Titans beating the Dolphins. To stay alive, the Broncos needed a win.
That didn't happen.
Instead, the Broncos put together a lackluster performance against the Chargers, falling 34-13. They have now been eliminated from the playoffs and have secured another losing season.
"It sucks," Justin Simmons said. "It's tough. You put in so much work and go out there and have that type of performance all around is tough."
"It's disappointing," Drew Lock said. "You can do really good things throughout the year but your main goal is to make it to playoffs. We didn't do what we wanted to do this year."
Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture:
1. Tennessee (11-5)
2. Kansas City (11-5)
3. Cincinnati (10-6)
4. Buffalo (10-6)
5. New England (10-6)
6. Indianapolis (9-7)
7. LA Chargers (9-7)
In the hunt:
Las Vegas (9-7)
Pittsburgh (7-7-1)
