FILE - Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen sacks Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chicago, in this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, file photo. No team in the country runs the ball a greater percentage of the time than Army. No team does a better job of stopping the run than Wisconsin. That sets up an intriguing matchup Saturday night, Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)