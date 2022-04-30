Samford Florida Football

Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington (4) is tripped up by Florida safety Rashad Torrence II after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos drafted Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington with the 162nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. 

Here's what you need to know about Washington:

Montrell Washington, WR, Samford

Hometown: Canton, Georgia

School: Samford

Statistics (2021): 61 receptions, 855 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 punt return touchdowns

Impact: Washington will be a key special teams player, as he was an elite punt returner at Samford where he averaged 17 yards per punt return and had two punt return touchdowns. He could be the Broncos' starter on both punts and kickoffs. 

