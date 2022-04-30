ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos drafted Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington with the 162nd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Here's what you need to know about Washington:
Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
Hometown: Canton, Georgia
School: Samford
Statistics (2021): 61 receptions, 855 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 punt return touchdowns
Impact: Washington will be a key special teams player, as he was an elite punt returner at Samford where he averaged 17 yards per punt return and had two punt return touchdowns. He could be the Broncos' starter on both punts and kickoffs.