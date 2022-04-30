Clemson Pittsburgh Football

Pittsburgh defensive back Damarri Mathis (21) runs with the ball after making an interception against Clemson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have drafted Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis with the No. 115 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Here's what you need to know about Mathis:

Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt

Hometown: Lakeland, Florida 

School: Pittsburgh

Statistics (2021): 43 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions 

Impact: The Broncos don't have much depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, meaning Mathis could see the field in 2022. He will likely also be a special teams player at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds. 

