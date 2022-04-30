ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have drafted Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis with the No. 115 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Here's what you need to know about Mathis:
Damarri Mathis, CB, Pitt
Hometown: Lakeland, Florida
School: Pittsburgh
Statistics (2021): 43 tackles, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions
Impact: The Broncos don't have much depth at cornerback behind Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby, meaning Mathis could see the field in 2022. He will likely also be a special teams player at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds.