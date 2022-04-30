ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos have drafted Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with the 152nd overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
Hometown: Hempstead, Texas
School: Oklahoma
Statistics (2021): 53 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions
Impact: Turner-Yell will likely be a special teams contributor to start, as the Broncos have depth at safety with Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns. Turner-Yell is a great tackler which will help get on the field in some fashion.