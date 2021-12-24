ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos will be down at least three starters Sunday versus the Raiders, coach Vic Fangio announced Friday.
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young will both be out, with neither passing concussion protocol. And center Lloyd Cushenberry will also not play, after being placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. There are also seven players questionable for Sunday: defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (foot), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee), nose tackle Mike Purcell (thumb/neck), defensive end Shelby Harris (ankle), safety Kareem Jackson (back), safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) and inside linebacker Baron Browning (illness).
Bridgewater is obviously the biggest loss of the bunch, as backup Drew Lock will start in his place.
"I want to see a good operator," coach Vic Fangio said of Lock. "I want to see a guy that runs our offense with confidence, and efficiently from huddle to snap and then after that, I'd like to see him throw it — good, accurate throws and hit our guys in stride."
Young is also a significant loss, with the Broncos having to play eight different guys at inside linebacker this season. But Jonas Griffith did play well in place of Young last week and has gained confidence since his first career start.
"Every game is a new adventure," Fangio said. "But I was pleased with the way he played last week and no reason to believe he won't play well again this week."
Cushenberry will miss the first game of his young career Sunday, with Austin Schlottmann starting in his place. Sunday will be Schlottmann's seventh career start.
With Cushenberry testing positive for COVID-19 and with cases increasing across the league, the Broncos decided to have virtual meetings Friday and will do the same on Saturday.
"We didn't have to," Fangio said, "but did just to be extra cautious."