DENVER — The message never changed on the Broncos' sideline.
With the game in hand, up 20-0 to start the fourth quarter, the Broncos defense wanted a shutout. And that's what they got, forcing interceptions on the Jets' final two drives of the game, sealing a 26-0 victory. It was their first shutout since 2019.
"I feel like it says a lot about your character as a defense," safety Justin Simmons said. "Obviously, there is a certain point where — probability wise — the game is over. As a defense you go out there and — ‘Hey, this counts. Let’s prep for when they go out there and need a field goal to win the game.’ That’s the mindset. That’s what guys are preaching on the sideline. It’s important. It’s hard to get into that mindset, and that’s why it’s so important to think about because when it actually matters, that’s going to kick in. That’s going to win us some football games this year.”
The Broncos had a litany of guys make plays Sunday, with all of them earning game balls for the performance.
Miller, Harris and outside linebacker Malik Reed each had sacks. Simmons had his first interception of this season, while rookie safety Caden Sterns had his first interception of his career. And inside linebacker Alexander Johnson had arguably the best game of his career, totaling a team-high five tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed.
“We just played good football — which is what we like to do," coach Vic Fangio said. "We were where we were supposed to be, and we're there doing it the right way. We've got 11 guys playing together and when we do, then you have to make some great individual plays along the way."
Sunday's defensive performance was a direct result of an offseason that focused on building the Broncos' depth, in which they signed three defensive free agents, drafted seven defensive players and brought back four defensive stars in Simmons, Harris, Miller and safety Kareem Jackson.
“This defense, man, we’ve had to face them all training camp, all spring, that’s what we expected of them," quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "This defense has the ability to just change games. You saw that today, creating turnovers, getting to the quarterback, stuffing the run, playing tight coverage in the pass game, you know, that’s what we expected of them. So honestly we’re not surprised by it, but we also know the sky is still the limit for those guys and they understand that too."
It's a defense that, on paper, was considered one of the best in the NFL heading into the season.
And so far, they've proved it, as the rest of the league takes notice.
"I would say they're a really good defense, of course," Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said. "I mean, you've seen what Vic Fangio has done over the years... We got to keep getting better, but they are a good defense.”