After four seasons, safety Darian Stewart's time as a Denver Bronco has come to an end.
"Broncos country, thank you fall all the love you showed me and my family these past 4 years. But it's time for me to move on and I'm looking forward to the next chapter," Stewart wrote on his Instagram and Twitter pages. "I still got a whole lotta football left in me so I'll see y'all real soon."
Prior to arriving in Denver, Stewart spent five seasons with the Rams and one with the Ravens. In his tenure with the Broncos he totaled 260 tackles, 10 interceptions, four fumble recoveries, two sacks and was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl.
Stewart, who turns 31 in August, had two years remaining on his contract.