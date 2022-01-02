INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Broncos have run out of answers.
Three weeks ago, the Broncos were in the thick of the playoff hunt, sitting at 7-6 and staring at their first playoff berth since 2015-16. Then, they crumbled.
A 15-10 loss to the Bengals. A 17-13 loss to the Raiders. And, the final nail in the coffin, an embarrassing 34-13 loss to the Chargers Sunday, which officially eliminated them from the playoffs for a sixth-straight season — a performance that can only be described as a disaster on all three sides of the ball.
So, where did it all go wrong?
“I apologize for being short, but I genuinely don’t know what else to say,” Broncos safety and team captain Justin Simmons said. “It’s frustrating. I don’t know how to come up here and say, ‘this is what happened’ and ‘this is what we need to do’ and ‘we’ll find more ways to win.’ We just aren’t winning. And that’s what’s frustrating.”
The Broncos had slim chances — .1% to be exact — of making the playoffs entering Sunday, needing not only to win their final two games but also needing three teams to lose this week and another four to lose in Week 18. Still, there was hope.
But that hope dissipated quickly Sunday — if it wasn’t already gone during the week when the Broncos had 14 players, including seven starters, ruled out of the game due to COVID-19. The Chargers jumped out to a 17-3 lead at halftime, thanks to a couple of special teams gaffes and a failed trick play on fourth and goal from the 2-yard-line. And the Chargers poured it on in the second half, going up as many as 28, after a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 45-yard touchdown pass from Charger quarterback Justin Herbert.
Special teams really did the Broncos win, giving up two big kick returns and returner Diontae Spencer muffing a punt that eventually led to a Chargers touchdown.
“That was a big play in the game,” coach Vic Fangio said of Spencer’s fumble. “That gave them a short field. I was surprised. He is usually pretty sure-handed back there. … And we've got to find a way to cover kicks better.”
It was clear the Broncos were short-handed Sunday, having to play practice squad guys on special teams and having to play without playmakers on offense like receivers Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick, and starters on defense like linebackers Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning. But coach Vic Fangio said his team had “no excuses” to play as poorly as it did, despite being down a host of key players. And for those who did play, the result was not something they were particularly proud of.
“You put in so much work and then to go out there and have that type of performance. All around, it’s tough,” Simmons said. “I don’t even know if I can put a word on it, in terms of how guys are feeling. I don’t mean to be short, but it just sucks.”
Sunday’s loss was a culmination of a lot of issues the Broncos have had all season, from busted coverages on defense to failing to keep drives alive on offense to allowing explosive and game-changing plays on special teams.
“We just didn’t play complementary football,” Simmons said. “That’s just what didn’t happen today, more times than not, in all phases.”
And that’s essentially what did the Broncos in down the stretch of the season.
Too often the Broncos were unable to play complementary football when it mattered most. When the offense needed to go on a game-winning against the Bengals, it turned it over inside the 10-yard-line. When the defense needed a stop in the final minutes against the Raiders, it gave up two first downs that ran out the clock. When the team needed to win to keep its playoff hopes alive, it failed for a third-straight week.
And now, for a sixth-straight year, the Broncos will only be playing for its pride in the final game of the season.
“Obviously you're upset,” quarterback Drew Lock said. “You want to be playing for the playoffs. But like I've said many times before, we're professionals, too. It's our job to prepare like it's your last game every single week. Prepare your butt off, come out and represent this team, represent yourself, represent your coaches, represent Colorado — whatever it may be to the best of your ability unless you keep a good spirit throughout the week.
“There's still a football game to be played on Sunday and we're going to play it.”
