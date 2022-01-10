DENVER — The Broncos are searching for their 18th head coach.
General Manager George Paton is leading the search in hopes of finding a leader who can get the Broncos back to the playoffs.
"We’re excited to learn more about some of these great candidates," Paton said. "It’s going to be a comprehensive and a collaborative process to find the best head coach for the Broncos. We’re going to be thorough. We’re going to be open minded. We know this is a critical decision, and we’re going to get it right."
Follow along with live updates of the Broncos' search below:
Monday, Jan. 10: Glenn requested for interview: Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been requested to interview. Glenn, 49, is in his first year as Detroit's defensive coordinator, previously serving as an assistant for the Saints (2016-20) and Browns (2014-15).
Monday, Jan. 10: O'Connell requested for interview: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has been requested to interview. O'Connell, 36, has been with the Rams since 2020 and coached in the NFL since 2015.
Monday, Jan. 10: Gannon requested for interview: Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been requested to interview. Gannon, 39, is in his first year as the Eagles' defensive play-caller. He's spent 15 years in the NFL as an assistant and scout.
Monday, Jan. 10: Bieniemy requested for interview: Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been requested to interview. Bieniemy, 52, has been with the Chiefs since 2013 and the offensive coordinator since 2018. Bieniemy is a graduate of the University of Colorado where he was one of the top running backs in the country from 1987-90.
Monday, Jan. 10: Hackett requested for interview: Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has been requested to interview. Hackett, 42, has been Green Bay's offensive coordinator since 2019, previously serving in the same position for the Bills (2013-14) and Jaguars (2016-18).
Monday, Jan. 10: Moore requested for interview: Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has been requested to interview. Moore, 33, is in his third season as Dallas' play-caller and fourth year as a coach, serving as the quarterbacks coach in 2018. Moore is considered one of the more intriguing candidates because of his youth and offensive creativity.
Monday, Jan. 10: Quinn requested for interview: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been requested to interview for the position. Quinn, 51, is in his first year in Dallas, after spending six seasons (2015-20) as the Falcons' head coach. He has a 46-44 record as a head coach.
Monday, Jan. 10: Mayo requested for interview: Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has been requested to interview for the Broncos' head coach opening. Mayo, 35, has coached with the Patriots since 2019 after playing in New England from 2008-2015.
