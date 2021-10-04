ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Vic Fangio was not happy with the Ravens on Sunday.
Down 23-7 with three seconds remaining, the Broncos expected the Ravens to take a knee and run the clock out. Instead, Baltimore ran a play in an attempt to keep its 100 yards rushing per game streak alive, which is currently now at 43 straight games. Quarterback Lamar Jackson got 5 yards on the final play to give the Ravens 102 yards on the ground.
"I thought it was b-------," Fangio said. "But I expected it from them — 37 years in pro ball and I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected and we expected it."
Ravens coach John Harbaugh explained the decision Sunday following the game, saying "It's one of those things that's meaningful." The Ravens are now tied for the all-time record, which was set 44 years ago.
"It was 100% my decision," Harbaugh said. "It's a very, very tough record to accomplish. It's a long-term record. So, I'm not going to say it's more important than winning the game, for sure. It's certainly not. But, as a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, and that's something they'll have for the rest of their lives."
Fangio and Harbaugh spent two seasons together in Baltimore at the beginning of Harbaugh's tenure, as Fangio served as his linebackers coach.
The two complemented each other a week ago, but Fangio didn't mince words Monday. The two coaches did not speak about the play after the game, Fangio said.
"I just know how they operate," Fangio said. "That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary."
Harbaugh responded to Fangio's comments Monday when he met with Baltimore's local media.
“I thought we were on good terms," Harbaugh said. "We had a nice chat before the game. But I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second of thought. What’s meaningful to us is not necessarily meaningful to them.”
The Broncos did have the ability to run out the clock themselves on the previous drive but instead attempted to score a touchdown in the final minute by using all three of their timeouts before throwing an interception with three seconds left.
"Throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left," Harbaugh said, "I don’t know if that’s there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there."
“I wasn’t really offended by it," tight end Noah Fant said. "Obviously, the statistical things are important to them. If it’s me, I’m getting a win and getting out of there. To each his own.”
Either way, it was clear Fangio was not happy by Baltimore's decision, while some of the players were more upset about their performance.
Safety Kareem Jackson said he didn't care about the play, "We have to be better."