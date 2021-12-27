DENVER • Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he is not worried about his job status, with two games remaining this season and Denver being all but out of the playoff hunt for a third straight season under Fangio.
Fangio told reporters Monday worrying about his future with the Broncos is not something he does, but he acknowledged his job might be in question at season's end. The 63-year-old coach has one year left on his contract, having gone 19-28 as a head coach so far. When asked if he believes he and his staff deserve a fourth year and if he would return to Denver next season without a contract extension, Fangio said, "Absolutely."
"For a lot of reasons, I do not worry about it. Those reasons are personal to me," Fangio said. "Do I acknowledge that it's certainly out there and could happen, absolutely. Do I worry about it? I absolutely do not for many, many reasons."
Speculation about Fangio's job has risen in recent weeks as the Broncos have lost three of their last four games, with playoff implications riding on each game. The Broncos lost to the Raiders 17-13 on Sunday — a game that could have kept the Broncos in the hunt with a win.
Ultimately, Fangio's job rests in the hands of first-year general manager George Paton, who has previously backed Fangio, saying Fangio is one of the biggest reasons he came to Denver. Fangio appears to still have a strong relationship with Paton.
"One of the best attributes the Broncos have is George Paton," Fangio said. “I think this guy is just great at this job. Him and I get along tremendously. ... We don't go far into the future. We focus on the task at hand.”