DENVER — Prime time in Kansas City.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Broncos' Week 13 matchup on Dec. 5 with the Chiefs has officially been flexed from an 11 a.m. kickoff to 6:20 p.m. on "Sunday Night Football," marking Denver's second prime time game this season and the ninth consecutive year the Broncos and Chiefs play in a prime time game. The game replaces the contest between the 49ers and Seahawks, which was originally scheduled for Sunday night.
Denver hopes to break an 11-game losing streak to Kansas City, as well as a six-game losing streak on "Sunday Night Football." The Broncos haven't beaten the Chiefs since Week 2 of 2015.
The game could hold serious playoff implications if the Broncos beat the Chargers this Sunday and improve to 6-5. That would make their matchup with the 7-4 Chiefs a game that will be for first place in the division. The Broncos are 14-11 all-time on "Sunday Night Football."