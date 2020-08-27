The Denver Broncos joined other NFL teams in canceling practice Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
The announcement came after a long team meeting that began at 8 a.m.
The New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Football Team are among the other teams that have canceled practice on Thursday, according to ESPN.
In a statement from the team, the Broncos said "we are outraged and disgusted" with the shooting.
"While this tragedy took place in Melvin Gordon's hometown of Kenosha, this hits home for all of us. In the strongest terms, we condemn police brutality, excessive force and these senseless acts of violence that have caused so much pain," the statement said. "It is time for accountability and real police reform. The players are standing together as a team. More importantly, they are standing up for those who need them most.
"Today is about reflection and identifying ways to affect meaningful change. The strongest statement we can make is by taking action."
RELATED:
Nuggets won't play Thursday, but NBA playoffs will resume after players' strike, report says