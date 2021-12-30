DENVER • The Broncos canceled practice Thursday amid a possible five new COVID-19 cases on the team, coach Vic Fangio announced.
This comes after the Broncos placed four players on the COVID-19/reserve list Wednesday: wide receiver Tim Patrick, safety Caden Sterns, tackle Calvin Anderson and practice squad wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland. Fangio said the hope is that some of the five new cases Thursday are false positives; the team will release the names once the positives are confirmed.
"We have some (COVID-19) positives today; some may be false positives, we're working through that," Fangio said. "I just felt that we needed to hit the pause button, get our hands around what we got here as far as numbers and roster."
Fangio said, as of right now, the league is not considering postponing Sunday's game against the Chargers, which are also experiencing COVID-19 issues. Fangio added the team does plan to practice Friday if possible.
