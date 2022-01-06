ENGLEWOOD — Teddy Bridgewater's season ended just over two weeks ago, after suffering a serious concussion against the Bengals in Week 15. And with his season ending, his Broncos career might have concluded also.
The Broncos' starting quarterback will be a free agent this offseason, and with the Broncos possibly looking elsewhere for a quarterback, Bridgewater could be playing for his fourth NFL team in as many years.
“I’m just trying to make it through the day, every day," Bridgewater said of his future. "Every day I wake up it’s: How can I be a better man; a better father? I can’t look too far down the road."
For Bridgewater, the past few weeks have been more about his health than his future. His most recent concussion — he also suffered one against the Ravens in Week 4 — left him unconscious for several seconds and sent him immediately to the hospital.
After the scary play, which was his second concussion of the season, Bridgewater said he and the team had a conversation about whether or not he should return to play this season. He decided it was in his best interest not to play, but added he never considered retiring from the game.
"It happens. It’s part of the game — things happen, plays happen," Bridgewater said. "I’m happy that I’m able to just smile right here in front of you guys, and I’m able to still walk, talk, and be my normal self.”
Without Bridgewater, the Broncos have lost their last two games, mustering only 13 points against each of the Raiders and Chargers. For him, that's been the most frustrating part of the injury.
“It’s difficult knowing that you didn’t put the team in position to where if something like this did come up, you could afford to not win a game or two," Bridgewater said. "I wish we could have been 10-3 or something, and whatever happens after that. I’m pleased that the guys are competing every day still. I’m proud of this crew. We get one more opportunity to go out there and compete. I’m happy I get to be on the sideline this week to watch the guys. I look forward to that.”
Bridgewater's future in Denver will soon be decided, with a busy offseason for the Broncos approaching quickly.
But until then, it's clear Bridgewater has made a positive impact on the organization during his short time with the team. He's arguably the best quarterback the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning, totaling 3,052 yards, a career-high 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. But he's also been one of the best leaders at the position, becoming the first offensive player to win the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, which is given annually to a player selected for their enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty in working with the media.
"He’s just a great guy and a great person," coach Vic Fangio said. "He had a very positive effect on our team. Obviously, particularly on the offense but for the team as a whole with his leadership capabilities, his confidence, his everyday demeanor. I think it really helped our offense grow. We won seven games with him in there as the starter and I just think Teddy is an NFL starting quarterback that has great intangibles and great qualities that you can’t coach.”
Whether he's in Denver or not next season, it's clear Bridgewater and the Broncos are equally thankful for their time together.
"I’ve enjoyed everything about this organization," Bridgewater said. "It’s been first class. It’s a true professional organization. They treat the guys like pros. I have appreciated every day, every opportunity, every moment that I’ve had here. It’s been a breath of fresh air this entire season. I’ve had a number of reasons to smile, and I’m just thankful that I had this opportunity. I thank (General Manager) George (Paton) for pulling the trigger and making the trade. I thank Vic (Fangio) for giving me the opportunity. This team for welcoming me and accepting me. Even the fans.
"Yeah, it wasn’t the type of year that we wanted it to be. But just the love that we’ve received from the fans this year, we really appreciate it. It’s a special place."
Simmons named team MVP
Broncos safety Justin Simmons was named the team's MVP, which beginning this season, is in memory of late Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas.
Simmons, who is considered one of the best safeties in the NFL, has had a career season for the Broncos, with 77 tackles, 12 passes defensed and five interceptions. Bridgewater, cornerback Pat Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams also received votes for the honor.
"I think for me what makes this really special is I got to have a relationship with ‘DT’, and I know the type of impact that he’s had here," Simmons said. "We always talk about ‘DT’ the person and the impact that he’s had on people. It’s truly unbelievable to be sitting here as the inaugural winner. I’m already thinking years from now or however long it is for the future winner of this award. I hope they know the same way that you win the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, I hope that future winner years down the road knows how important something like this award is, and how impactful it is because ‘DT’ meant so much to so many people.
"I hope for that, future winners, years down the road, know this is as prestigious as an award gets. To be honored with this is unbelievable.”
Saturday injury report
The Broncos will be without their two starting cornerbacks Saturday against the Chiefs, with Surtain (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) ruled out. Defensive back Nate Hairston and defensive end Shelby Harris are both questionable with an illness.
