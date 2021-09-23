ENGLEWOOD — Von Miller tried his best to help Bradley Chubb return to the field healthy.
Miller, an 11-year NFL veteran, has experienced a lot of injuries throughout his career, most recently a season-ending ankle injury a year ago. So when Chubb, who plays outside linebacker alongside Miller, suffered an ankle injury early this season, Miller worked with his teammate during the rehab process in hopes of getting him back on the field.
Unfortunately, Miller's remedies didn't work, as Chubb had to undergo an arthroscopic procedure Wednesday to remove a bone spur. He's expected to miss 6-8 weeks of the season.
"It was a bummer. We spent like every day together doing rehab stuff, doing extra stuff," Miller said Thursday. "That's my friend and that's my brother even after football. I was with him and I saw everything that he did. He did try everything possible and it still didn't work out for him."
With Chubb out for a good amount of time, Miller will be relied on more heavily along with Malik Reed. Still, the hope is Chubb can return this season and possibly at a crucial point in the season when the Broncos might be making a playoff push.
Miller certainly hopes that's the case, as he and Chubb — considered two of the best edge rushers in the NFL — have only played now five games together over three years.
"That's just part of the game," Miller said. "He wants to get back here. He wants to be here. He tried to play through his bone spur. This injury he had in his (left) ankle is worse than the one he had in his other ankle, and he still played through it. He still gave it a go. He's a true gladiator. He's a true warrior. Now he just has to rest up and get back here as soon as he can."
Cushenberry settling in
Through two games, starting center Lloyd Cushenberry has appeared to settle in. After starting as a rookie a year ago, Cushenberry said this season he feels as though he's "a lot more comfortable."
"I was just telling one of the coaches the other day, even from watching film and in the game, I notice myself doing things differently," Cushenberry said. "(I'm) paying attention to more things... I have a routine for myself. Each week I do the same thing. So it feels a lot better going into each game knowing what to expect."
Cushenberry made it a point this offseason to put on muscle weight — approximately 10 pounds — to become a more physical player. So far, he's looked like a more physical player.
And his coaches have noticed that, too.
"I've seen it through camp," Fangio said. "He's not only done that, he's gotten better at playing his position from being more comfortable, more knowledgeable, which allowed him to play more physical and play stronger — couple that with the work he put in in the offseason. So it's mental experience thing, too, along with the physical part."
Injury report
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (knee), wide receiver Tim Patrick (hip) and tight end Noah Fant (ankle) were all limited for Thursday's practice. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton (hip) was a full participant after being limited Wednesday.
Right guard Graham Glasgow, who experienced an irregular heartbeat Week 1, is trending toward playing Sunday after missing the Jaguars game.
"He was fine," Fangio said. "He did good."